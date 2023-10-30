NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey lottery players raked in a lot of cash over the weekend.

One person won $1,000,000 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and another player took home $500,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Dave’s Variety at 1350 Clifton Ave. in Clifton and the Powerball ticket was purchased at Sunoco 7012 Kilmer in East Brunswick.

Another Powerball winner took home $50,000. That ticket was sold Addison Shop at 268 Park Ave. in Rutherford, officials said.

Another lottery player won 1,000 a week for life in Sunday’s Cash 4 Life drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Farmingdale Shop N Bag in Farmingdale.