NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey lottery players won big in the Powerball and Cash 5 drawings, according to lottery officials.

The $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at AL Supermart located at 96 Mountainview Blvd. in Wayne. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 20, 22, 26, 28, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 5. The Power Play was 3X.

More than 38,000 New Jersey players won prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot is up to $363 million for Monday’s drawing.

In Trenton, a lottery player won $295,627 in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Friday, officials said. The ticket was purchased at the Shoprite at 1817 Mount Holly Rd. in Burlington County.

The supermarket will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.