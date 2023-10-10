NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey lottery players become millionaires over the weekend!

One of the players took home $3 million and the other won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to lottery officials. One of the tickets was bought with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize to $3 million.

Both players matched the five white balls, which were 12, 24, 46, 57, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball

was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 3.

A Texas lottery player won $360 million after picking all the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, officials said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $20 million. The next drawing is on Tuesday night.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.