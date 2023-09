NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won more than $600,000 in Friday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, which were, 14, 16, 19, 43, and 45 and the XTRA number was 2, officials said. The total jackpot was $616,258.

The ticket was sold at the Superfood Fresh Supermarket at 738 Union Ave. in Middlesex. The store will receive $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.