NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won more than $400,000 in Wednesday’s Cash 5 drawing, officials said.

The $429,298 winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at Canals Discount Liquor Mart in Atlantic County, officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 07, 11, 32, and 34 and the XTRA number was 5. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

“Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.