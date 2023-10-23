NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won more than $200,000 in the Cash 5 drawing Saturday, officials said.

The lucky winner took home $212,600 after matching all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 5, 16, 21 and 31, and the XTRA number was 3.

The ticket was sold at Stop & Shop in Point Pleasant, officials said. The supermarket will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

That was not the only winner in the Garden State.

A lottery player took home $50,000 in Friday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven at 330 Palisade Ave. in Bogota, Bergen County, officials said.