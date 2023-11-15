NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $210,864 in Tuesday’s Cash 5 drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at QuickChek on Stelton Road in Middlesex County, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were 3, 14, 16, 27, and 34, and the XTRA number was: 3.

The QuickChek will get a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

