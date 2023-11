NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Caba Grocery located at 147 Brighton Ave. in Perth Amboy, according to lottery officials.

Two other lottery players took home $10,000 in the drawing. Those tickets were purchased at Main Marquet at 39 Mian St. in Morris County and the 7-Eleven at 2900 Bridge Ave. in Ocean County.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $308 million for Friday’s drawing.