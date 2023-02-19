NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New Jersey bought a ticket worth a whopping $7,300,000, lottery officials said Friday.

The jackpot-winning Pick-6 ticket was purchased at Soda King on Gordon Corner Road in Manalapan for Thursday’s drawing. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which was exciting news for Soda King owner Dilip Shah.

“We were already a lucky location,” Shah said. “We sold a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket before, but now this is even more incredible!”

The winning numbers for the Thursday, Feb. 16, drawing were: 03, 07, 17, 18, 26 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the Feb. 20 drawing.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: