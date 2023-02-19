NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New Jersey bought a ticket worth a whopping $7,300,000, lottery officials said Friday.
The jackpot-winning Pick-6 ticket was purchased at Soda King on Gordon Corner Road in Manalapan for Thursday’s drawing. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which was exciting news for Soda King owner Dilip Shah.
“We were already a lucky location,” Shah said. “We sold a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket before, but now this is even more incredible!”
The winning numbers for the Thursday, Feb. 16, drawing were: 03, 07, 17, 18, 26 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the Feb. 20 drawing.
Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:
- Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
- 5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
- NY Mega Millions of players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
- New Jersey Mega Millions ticket wins $1M
- Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in the Bronx, Queens
- Two $50k Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20k sold in NY
- Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
- Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ
- More than 20 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
- Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million
- Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold in Brooklyn
- NJ Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50k
- New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
- 3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
- NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold