NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, and the jackpot has ballooned to $126 million, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at the Portland Wine & Liquors at 22 Portland Ave. in Bergenfield, according to lottery officials. The player matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 30, 36, and 63. The Gold Mega ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 2. More than 24,500 other New Jersey players won $100,368 in prizes, ranging from $2 to $400, officials said.

The jackpot has grown to $126 million for Friday night’s drawing.