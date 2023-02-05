NEW YORK (PIX11) — While there were no jackpot winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey lottery player took home $1 million, officials said.

The jackpot ballooned to $747 million after nobody matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

Four tickets sold in New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Pennsylvania matched all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. The $747 million ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.