NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New Jersey Lottery will also be taking a break during the holidays, according to officials.

There won’t be lottery drawings for Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5 and Pick-6 on Christmas Day, officials said.

Powerball and CASH4LIFE drawings will still take place.

Officials said the Pick-6 drawing has been rescheduled to Dec. 26 and the other regularly scheduled drawings will resume then.

