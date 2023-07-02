NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York lottery players raked in some big cash this weekend.

Three $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets were sold in stores in Queens, Manhattan, and Long Island, according to the New York Lottery. The lucky players bought the tickets at the Lucky Huang grocery store on Broadway in Elmhurst, the Curiosity card store on Atlantic Avenue in Freeport, and Dawn to Dusk Convenience & Smoke located on East 57th Street.

In Saturday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the winning ticket worth $38,341.50 was sold at H&H Internet Cafe on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, officials said.