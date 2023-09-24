NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lucky New York lottery player won $1 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls to win the cash, according to Powerball officials. It was unclear where the ticket was sold.

No ticket matched all six numbers. The white balls were 1, 12, 20, 33, and 66 and the red Powerball was 21.

Seven other New York lottery players won $50,000 in the drawing.

The tickets were sold at the following stores:

Wolf Road Mobil at 88 Wold Rd. in Albany

Main Street Mart at 230 Main St. in Center Moriches

Stewart’s Shops on Route 146 in Clifton Park

Twiggs Convenience & Smoke at 639 Middle Neck Rd. in Great Neck

YZ 99 Cents at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens

Cumberland Farms on Campbell Avenue in Troy

The Depot/New Smith Haven Smoke at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $785 million for Monday night’s drawing.