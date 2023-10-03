NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York lottery player won $2 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York. The numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the red Power Ball was 5.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit all the numbers. The drawings are done every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

