NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold on the Jackpocket app and purchased at a store at 355 Warwick Turnpike in Passaic County. It matched five white balls to earn the second-tier prize, officials said.

Another lottery player took home $150,000 by purchasing the Power Play option, tripling the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 01, 33, 34, 56, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 18.