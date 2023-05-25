THE BRONX (PIX11) — On Wednesday, two third prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold in New Hyde Park in the Bronx.

The prize for those winning tickets is $50,000

The lucky winners purchased their tickets at two different stores in the Bronx.

One ticket was sold at a 7-11 on Hillside Avenue and another at 170th Street Grocery.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday were: 12-21-44-50-58, and the Powerball number was 26.

Players wanting to remain discrete can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

Players have up to one calendar year from the time of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday.