NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning second-prize ticket was sold at the Millenium Smoke and News at LLENIUM SMOKE 2345 Broadway near West 86th Street, according to lottery officials.

Friday’s winning numbers — 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and Mega Ball 18 — went unmatched, continuing a 29-drawing trend that began after the last jackpot-winner was announced on April 18.

The current jackpot is estimated at $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $527.9 million. That amount officially qualifies as the fourth-largest grand prize in Mega Millions history, tied with a jackpot awarded in Jan. 2021.

The Mega Millions drawing is every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.