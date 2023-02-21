NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York lottery player will get a weekly $1,000 payment after a big win on Saturday, officials said.

The Cash4Life player bought a ticket worth $1,000 a week for life for Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 02, 07, 09, 27 and 51. The Cash Ball was: 03.

The lucky player purchased a ticket that took home the second-tier prize. No tickets were sold for the top prize, which nets winners $1,000 a day for life.

The ticket was sold at Mirabito #111 at 2 Broome Street in Marathon, New York, lottery officials said.

Cash4Life tickets are available in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Drawings are held daily around 9 p.m.

