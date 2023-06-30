LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman from Islip, New York, claimed a second-tier CASH4LIFE prize days before it was set to expire, the New York Lottery announced Thursday.

Back in May, Genine Plummer, a retired postal service employee, claimed her $1,000 a week for life prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the May 26, 2022, CASH4LIFE game.

The numbers from the May 26, 2022, drawing were: 03-09-33-57-58, and the Cash Ball was 01.

“I’m just in shock with everything and amazed,” said Plummer. “I am overwhelmed.”

A CASH4LIFE second-tier prize guarantees a minimum payout of a $1 million for-life annuity or a one-time lump sum at the election of the winner. Plummer ultimately decided to receive her lottery prize in annual payouts of $33,852, after tax withholdings.

The New York Lottery issued a release on May 11, 2023, announcing an unclaimed ticket was set to expire. Plummer decided to check her tickets again and discovered she had purchased a winner from a ShopRite in Bay Shore.

“Keep playing as I did and check your tickets like I did, especially if you have many tickets on hand,” Plummer said.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.