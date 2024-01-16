BRENTWOOD, Long Island (PIX11) — If you could choose $10,000 a week for life or four million in cash today, which would you take?

Mark Peoples, who hit it big with a $20 scratch ticket purchased at this 7/11 on Brentwood Road in Bay Shore, is taking the lump sum payout, according to Newsday.

New York State lottery officials did not say when the ticket was purchased. Had people not taken the fast cash, his guaranteed minimum payout could have been at least $10 million.

Two other grand prize tickets have still not been claimed.