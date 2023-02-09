LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (PIX11) — That’s a “lotto” green in the Garden State!

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Somerset County won the $540,754 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Convenience Store on Church Street near Minebrook Road in Liberty Corner, officials said. As the retailer that sold the winning ticket, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus check.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 17, 28, and 33, with an XTRA number of 5.

The goal of Jersey Cash 5 is to match five numbers drawn from a field of 1 through 45. Tickets cost $1 each, or $2 with the optional XTRA add-on, which multiplies some non-jackpot prizes by a separately drawn number up to five.

Jersey Cash 5 numbers are drawn nightly at 10:57 p.m.