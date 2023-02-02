MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan.

Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan.

Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 16, 23 and 32. The bonus number was 39.

LOTTO jackpot winners need to match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. Winners have up to a year from the drawing to claim their prizes.

New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at about 11:20 p.m.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: