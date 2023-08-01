NEW YORK (PIX11) – The next time you want to purchase a lottery ticket in New York, you may want to check your phone first.

Jackpot.com launched Tuesday in New York, letting residents buy official state lottery tickets from their phone, tablet or desktop. Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10 tickets are available for purchase.

Jackpot.com acts as a courier service for tickets by purchasing them on behalf of customers, according to the company. If a customer wins $600 or less, Jackpot.com will transfer the prize into their account in real time.

The company said if a prize over $600 is won, the website will send the winning ticket to the player so that they can collect their winnings from the New York Lottery.

Jackpot.com also has safeguards in place, like setting limits on daily deposits and providing access to gambling addiction resources, according to the company. The website will send a notification if it detects problematic behavior.

The owners of the New York Yankees and New York Giants invested in the company. The company will also be launching a marketing partnership with the Yankees.

The New York Lottery has generated more than $10.4 billion in sales in 2022, officials said. It’s considered to be the biggest and most profitable lottery in North America.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who may need help with gambling addiction or problem gambling can visit the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website, call the 24-7 hotline 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369.