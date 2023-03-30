STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A lucky New York City lottery player has become a multi-millionaire!

The winning $3.7 million Lotto ticket was sold at the Kings Hylan C-Store gas station at 2150 Hylan Blvd. on Staten Island, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: 1, 2, 7, 11, 13, 25, and Bonus Number was 53. Players must match six numbers from a field of 59 to the Lotto.

On Monday, two Take 5 winning lottery tickets were sold on Staten Island. One ticket with a jackpot of $17,470 was sold at Greenridge Cards Inc, on Richmond Avenue, lottery officials said. The other winning ticket, worth $9,300, was sold at Ideal Fresh on Rossilve Avenue.