NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four New York lottery players are $50,000 richer!

The four third-prize winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations, according to lottery officials:

PMP Convenience on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, Queens

7-Eleven on Berry Hill Road in Syosset

Hannaford store on Quaker Road in Queensbury

Food Mart on West Post Road in White Plains

The players matched the four numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers are 1, 19, 21, 29, and 52. The Powerball is 17.

The Powerball drawing is every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.