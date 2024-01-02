NEW YORK (PIX11) – Four people in New York state are kicking off the new year with an extra $50,000 in their pockets, according to lottery officials.

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at 51 Deli & Grocery, which is located at 51 Hegeman Ave. in Brooklyn.

Another ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 158 Woodbury Rd. in Hicksville.

The third ticket was sold at Brahimani Krupa Corporation, which is located at 161-04 Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach.

The last ticket was sold at Suffern Food Mart, which is located at 18-20 Lafayette Ave. in Suffern.

The winning numbers in the New Year’s Day drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

A player in Michigan won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday.

