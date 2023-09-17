NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky New York City lottery players won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning third-prize tickets were sold at the following locations:

Kingsbridge Tobacco & Convenience at 271 E Kingsbridge Rd. in the Bronx

Yellowstone Convenience Store at 71-69 Yellowstone Rd. in Forest Hills, Queens

Brahimani Krupa Corp. at 161-04 Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach, Queens

Associated Supermarket at 159-04 Harlem River Dr. in Manhattan

Naz Cards & Gifts at 4346 Amboy Rd. on Staten Island

Two other $50,000 tickets were sold in Newburgh and Albany, officials said.

The Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.