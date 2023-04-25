BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Have you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Brooklyn? You may want to check your tickets because someone just put an extra $35,000 in their pocket.

The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that a top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold for Monday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a Shell convenience store near the Green-Wood Cemetery.

The store, which operates officially under Kusar and Son Inc. located on the 3400 block of Fort Hamilton Parkway, sold the winning ticket valued at $35,344. The winning ticket was for the Take 5 evening drawing. The winning numbers were 7, 9, 10, 14, and 24.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, and are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The lucky winner has one year from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.