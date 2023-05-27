New York (PIX11) — Check your tickets, a winning TAKE 5 top prize ticket was sold in Brooklyn for Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 4-6-12-19 and 22.

The ticket valued at over $20,000, was sold at a gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, and the drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.

To redeem a winning prize of this amount the final amount of $20,943.00, you will need to provide:

Your winning ticket A filled-out Claim Form A valid government-issued ID A valid Social Security Number or FEIN

The New York Lottery recommends winners sign the back of their winning ticket and keep it safe.