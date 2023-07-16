NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery officials say that a total of eight different winning tickets for the July 15 drawing were sold in New York.

A top-prize TAKE 5 ticket from the July 15 drawing was sold in Staten Island, according to officials.

Lottery Officials said the ticket was sold at Anujee Grocery Inc. at 328 Victory Boulevard. The winning ticket is worth $37,673.

In addition, seven third-prize-winning Powerball tickets from the July 15 drawing were sold across the tri-state area.

Each of the following locations sold one ticket worth $50,000.

Oregon Shell – 1208 Oregon Road, Cortlandt Manor

Sunoco – 197 Old County Road, Hicksville

Decent Store Inc. – 535 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

Mellau Pharmacy – 593 Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan

Sanat Cards & Gifts Inc. – 214-24 73rd Avenue, Oakland Gardens

Citgo – 925 Washington Street, Peekskill

Coco Farms of Scarsdale Ince. – 1455 Weaver Street, Scarsdale

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million.

The current jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and red Powerball 18, with a multiplier of 2X. Two tickets in Texas and another in Colorado matched all five white balls, winning $1 million in prizes, according to Powerball.