NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.

A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.

On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the midday and evening drawings. Two tickets worth $9,732 each were sold for the Saturday midday drawing. They were bought at a 7-Eleven, located at 525 Newbridge Road in East Meadow and at Zaher Meat Corp, located at 63-76 Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park.

There were three winning tickets sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday. Each one is worth $12,804.50.

They were bought at:

Wegmans #70 located at 1100 Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira

Victor Liquor Inc. located at 1623 Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn

Speedway #09981 located at 224 W. Genesse Street in Fayetteville

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: