NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two people are walking away with $50,000 each after two winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York City.

The first third-prize winning ticket was sold at Q & Q Discounts in Jackson Heights. The second ticket was sold at the Kiritkumar Patel newsstand in Manhattan.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 1, 12, 14, 24, 57 and the Powerball number was 7.

There were no jackpot winners. The next drawing will be held Monday.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.