NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four lucky Take 5 winners won thousands of dollars in jackpot prizes throughout New York City from Monday’s midday and evening drawings, according to lottery officials.

Four winning tickets were sold; two on Staten Island, one in Manhattan, and the other on Long Island, lottery officials said.

On Staten Island, one ticket with a jackpot of $17,470 was sold at Greenridge Cards Inc, on Richmond Avenue, lottery officials said. The other winning ticket, worth $9,300, was sold at Ideal Fresh on Rossilve Avenue.

Another winner bought their ticket at a BP gas station on Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook with a jackpot of $9,300, lottery officials said. The last reported ticket was purchased in Manhattan, worth $17,470, at Golden Deli Grocery on 5th Avenue, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in Take 5’s Monday midday drawing were: 13, 14, 16, 18, and 22. The winning numbers for Monday’s evening drawing were: 3, 21, 31, 34, and, 37.

Take 5 costs $1 per play and numbers are drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.