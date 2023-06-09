NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three winning TAKE 5 tickets were sold this week in New York.

The first winning ticket was sold at an SG Food Center on 169th Street in Jamaica, Queens. One lucky individual took home $35,537.50 during the Wednesday evening TAKE 5 drawing.

The two other winning tickets were sold for the Thursday TAKE 5 evening drawing.

One ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Montauk Highway in Blue Point on Long Island. The ticket is valued at $18,189.50.

The other winning prize was sold at a wine and liquor store on East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. The value of that ticket is also $18,189.50.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.