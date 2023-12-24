NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City lottery players got a Christmas surprise in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Queens and Staten Island, according to lottery officials. The tickets were bought at the Mini Mart at 64-15 108th St. in Forest Hills, KRM Grocery at 7503 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights and at Victory Convenience on Victory Boulevard on Staten Island, officials said.

Two other upstate lottery players also took home $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is on Christmas night.