NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York lottery players are ringing in the New Year with a bang after winning big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing!

Two $200,000 winning Power Play tickets were purchased at the Bottlezone Wine & Liquor at 1875 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan, officials said. The other was sold at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Pearl River.

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27, and 34 and Red Power Play was 7.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot, which is now at $810 million for Monday’s drawing.