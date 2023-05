NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two New York lottery players won big in the TAKE 5 drawing Saturday night.

The top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York City and Long Island, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold at Lenox Terrace Drugs on West 135th Street in Manhattan and the other was bought at the OM Popular C&G in West Islip.

Both winning tickets were worth $10,352.50, officials said.