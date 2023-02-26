NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with two lucky tickets worth $50,000 each sold in the state.

The tickets won the five-figure third prize by matching four of the five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number, according to the New York Lottery. It was not immediately clear where the winning tickets were sold.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 11, 24, 58, 66, and 67, with a Powerball of 26.

Powerball drawings consist of five numbers selected from a field of 1 through 69, plus a sixth Powerball number from 1 through 26. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, while the two $50,000 tickets sold in New York beat 1 in 913,129 odds.

With no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, the top prize now sits at $131 million.

Powerball costs $2 per play, or $3 with the optional Powerplay add-on, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a drawn number up to ten.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.