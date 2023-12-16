NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lottery players, one in New York and another in New Jersey, both won $1 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, 64 and the red Powerball was 18.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday has soared to $535 million, with a $268.2 million cash payout.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.