THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at Fairfield Food Inc. at 2525 3rd Ave. The winning numbers that were pulled Monday are 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 with a red Powerball of 21 and a multiplier of 4X.

Three tickets in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas matched five numbers plus the multiplier. Each ticket is worth $2 million.

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday is $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million.