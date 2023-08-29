QUEENS (PIX11) — A second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Queens, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The lucky ticket was sold at Skyview Newsstand Inc. at 4024 College Point Blvd in Flushing. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 25, 55, and 68 with a red Powerball of 26 and a multiplier of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $386 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.