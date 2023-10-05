NEW YORK (PIX11) – Someone in New York might be a little bit richer after a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in the state.

It comes as the Powerball jackpot surged to $1.4 billion after no players had matching numbers during Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

