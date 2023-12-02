BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Brooklyn is now $1 million richer, lottery officials said.

The second-prize ticket was sold at Sam’s Deli on 288 Avenue U.

The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing are 12, 47, 49, 52, and 65 with a Mega Ball of 12 and a Megaplier of 4X.

The current jackpot is estimated to be $377 million. The next drawing will be held on Dec. 5.

