BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Brooklyn is now $1 million richer, lottery officials said.

The second-prize ticket was sold at Sam’s Deli on 288 Avenue U.

The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing are 12, 47, 49, 52, and 65 with a Mega Ball of 12 and a Megaplier of 4X.

The current jackpot is estimated to be $377 million. The next drawing will be held on Dec. 5.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.