HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) – A Jersey 5 ticket worth $130,120 was sold in Passaic County, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers from the Nov. 4 drawing are: 08, 23, 27, 32 and 45; and the XTRA number was 03.

The winning ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

