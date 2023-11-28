TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $124,795 was sold in Middlesex County, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing are 17, 18, 41, 43, and 44 and the XTRA number was 4.

The lucky ticket was sold at Wawa on 426 Ryders Lane, in East Brunswick. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.