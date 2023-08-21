NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $136,192 was sold in Atlantic County, lottery officials announced.

The winning numbers were: 05, 09, 12, 24 and 39 with an XTRA number of 04.

The retailer, Beach Tobacco Cigar and Convenience in Brigantine, will receive a bonus check of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

