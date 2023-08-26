NEW YORK (PIX11) — Someone in New York won a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million, the New York Lottery announced Saturday.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers but didn’t match the Mega Ball number. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday Night’s drawing are 12, 23, 26, 31, and 38 with a Mega Ball number of 2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.