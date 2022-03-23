BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island high school teacher arrested on rape charges involving a minor was indicted Wednesday, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Timothy Harrison, 46, allegedly raped a girl, who was 15 years old at the time, on two separate occasions within three months in 2013 at his Oak Beach residence. He also offered her alcohol before raping her, officials said. The victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to Suffolk County detectives, which led to Harrison’s arrest on Mar. 3.

“This defendant allegedly used his position as an educator and a trusted coach to take advantage of a minor,” Tierney said in a statement on Wednesday. “No child should be faced with the threat of being exposed to predators while inside the supposed safety of an academic institution.”

Harrison was charged with third-degree rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

He was arraigned in Riverhead before Honorable Karen M. Wilutis, where his previously posted bail of $25,000 was transferred, officials said. Harrison is due back in court on April 26, 2022, represented by Kevin Keating. If convicted, Harrison faces a maximum sentence of imprisonment for four years on each felony count.

Any additional victims or witnesses are asked to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.