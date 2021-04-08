Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin announces run for NY governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., right, with ranking member Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks to witnesses during a House Committee on the Judiciary‚ Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship and Committee on Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations joint hearing on the administration’s ‘Muslim ban’ on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin announced he has entered the race for governor of New York next year.

The three-term Republican congressman, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District on Long Island, formally entered the race Thursday morning, saying “#Cuomo’sGottaGo.”

“I will bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing,” he posted on social media.

The announcement comes about a month after he said he was exploring a run for governor.

Zeldin, a former attorney for the Port Authority, first ran for Congress in 2008, challenging then-incumbent Tom Bishop and losing by 16 points. In 2010, he began two terms in the state senate out of District 3.

He then ran against Bishop again in 2014, defeating him by four points. He’s remained in Congress since, winning his most recent election by nine points in a district Donald Trump only won by four.

Cuomo has said in the past he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022, but of late, scandals about a cover-up of nursing home deaths during the pandemic and a string of sexual harassment allegations has made his position look increasingly tenuous.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former mayor of New York City and a special assistant to former President Donald Trump, also announced he’s planning to run for governor of New York in 2022.

New York has not elected a Republican statewide office since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.